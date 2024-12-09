Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WD. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth $19,843,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth $2,083,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 16.0% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 14.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 18.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $108.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.53. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.20 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.75.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.24 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

