ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,131 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 12,607.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,120,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,287 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 67.8% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,623,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,087,000 after purchasing an additional 84,875 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,860,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,299,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,160,000 after buying an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 49,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,048.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,142,514.54. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $28.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.38.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $906.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

