Citigroup Lowers Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Price Target to $115.00

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $116.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of COO opened at $98.70 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. This represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,870,000 after purchasing an additional 776,140 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $435,856,000 after purchasing an additional 737,726 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,822,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,045,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,359,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,511,000 after purchasing an additional 558,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

