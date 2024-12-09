Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of COO stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.81. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. This represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This represents a 24.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

