DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on DocuSign from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Read Our Latest Report on DOCU

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $106.99 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $30,203.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,345.12. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,993.48. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $4,441,529. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $911,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,478,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 228.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5,660.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 438,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after buying an additional 431,295 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 201,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after buying an additional 57,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.