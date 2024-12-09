Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Holdings Trimmed by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 850,756 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 7.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Embraer stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

