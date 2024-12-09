Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock Position Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,109,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068,544 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.45% of Erasca worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Erasca in the second quarter worth approximately $38,270,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,924,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Erasca in the second quarter worth $8,667,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Erasca during the second quarter worth $5,899,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Erasca during the second quarter valued at about $4,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $3.03 on Monday. Erasca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $856.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERAS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Erasca in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Erasca from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erasca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

Erasca Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

