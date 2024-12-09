Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 666.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,763 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,502 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4,103.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,731 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 101.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,344,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,539,000 after acquiring an additional 678,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 44.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,830,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 558,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Exelon Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.85 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.