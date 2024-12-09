GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $77.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $67.19 on Friday. GitLab has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.97 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $75,662.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,254.40. The trade was a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $945,628.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,803 shares in the company, valued at $13,776,642.22. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,674,784. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in GitLab by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

