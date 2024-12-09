HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,486 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17,832.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,018,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,783,000 after buying an additional 2,007,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 724.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,320 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 543.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,724,000 after acquiring an additional 335,447 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,877,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,720,000 after acquiring an additional 319,965 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,664.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 288,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,912,000 after acquiring an additional 271,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $163.54 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.12). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This represents a 23.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $507,009.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,119.12. This represents a 34.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,957. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Extra Space Storage

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.