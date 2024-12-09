HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,740 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,014,000. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 12,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 24,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EWL opened at $48.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

