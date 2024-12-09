HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 556 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BAPR opened at $45.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.