HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,347,000. Holland Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $55.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.