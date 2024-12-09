HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,060 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the third quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $137.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.43. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.70 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 50.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $959,600.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,307,396.90. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

