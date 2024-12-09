HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 112,110 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,110 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.12% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMHI. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 561.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 159,987 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,024,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 807,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,007,000 after purchasing an additional 62,570 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,521,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $2,546,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $49.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

