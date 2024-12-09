HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 13,027 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $152.40 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $128.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

