HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,349 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 68.3% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $140.58 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $124.16 and a one year high of $155.35. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average of $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.27%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This trade represents a 19.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

