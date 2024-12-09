HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 24,551 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,551 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 404.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25,024 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 36,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.69 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.60.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

