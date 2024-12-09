HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 2,570 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URNM. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $60.17.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

