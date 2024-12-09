HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 4,120 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTF. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter.

INTF opened at $30.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $31.83.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

