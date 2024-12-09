HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 6,121 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,485,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OUNZ opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $26.93.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

