HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 76,886 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 1,086.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,886 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $225,000.

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.28. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

