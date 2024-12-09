HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,286,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,208,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,626,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,452,000 after buying an additional 151,566 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,489,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after buying an additional 424,810 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,260,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,597,000 after buying an additional 47,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,772,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.
Franco-Nevada Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $120.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $137.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.52.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.57%.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
