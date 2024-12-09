HighTower Advisors LLC Has $10.27 Million Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 32.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 37,721 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,528,000. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,055,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 22.5% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,620.75. This represents a 6.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,841.90. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,017 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VLTO opened at $106.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average of $105.16.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

VLTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.27.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

