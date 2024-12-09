HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,438,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,724,000 after buying an additional 2,456,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,323,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,351,000 after acquiring an additional 359,838 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,771,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,814,000 after purchasing an additional 194,550 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,895,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,520,000 after purchasing an additional 517,412 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $38.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.