HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 40.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its stake in Ares Management by 711.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,015,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,996,000 after purchasing an additional 889,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,855,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,475,860.84. This represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 30,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.16, for a total transaction of $5,366,714.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,220,000. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,530 shares of company stock worth $100,265,260 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES opened at $178.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.90 and a 200-day moving average of $151.53. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $107.82 and a 52-week high of $180.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARES

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.