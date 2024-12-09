HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.69 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSIE. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 19,669 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 316.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 77,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,095,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,639,000 after purchasing an additional 78,902 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $35.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

