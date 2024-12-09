HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.77 Million Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 121.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $85.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $246.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $80.07 and a twelve month high of $94.38.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.