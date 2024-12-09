HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.16 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 168.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, insider Emanuela Speranza sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $1,321,737.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,114. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,660 shares of company stock worth $5,958,141 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AME opened at $191.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $149.03 and a one year high of $198.33. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.