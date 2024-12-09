HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $72.97 on Monday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.40.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

