HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $68.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.57. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $74.48.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

