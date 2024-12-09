HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,561 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000.

PAPR stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

