HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.65 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,542,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,108,000 after acquiring an additional 296,335 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 555,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,108,000 after purchasing an additional 398,291 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 328,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,728,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GSST opened at $50.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38.

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

