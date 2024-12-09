HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.54.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $121.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $131.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.27.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.28%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

