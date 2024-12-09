HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,189 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14,373.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after buying an additional 8,824,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,294,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 420.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,042,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881,105 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 456.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

F opened at $10.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.