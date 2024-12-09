HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,508 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 289.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 187,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 139,212 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

