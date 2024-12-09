HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,346 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $248.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.70. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $158.22 and a 12 month high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

