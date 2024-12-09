HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $74.53 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.