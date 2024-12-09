HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 14,714 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 50.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 158.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $141.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $110.46 and a 1 year high of $152.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser acquired 2,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

