HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 26,048 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,048 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CIBR stock opened at $65.46 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.