HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 26,048 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,048 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $65.46 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

