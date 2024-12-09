HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,078 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $145.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.46. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $190.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

