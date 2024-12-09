HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 408 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,096,000 after buying an additional 173,884 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 46,542.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 451,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,643,000 after acquiring an additional 450,530 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 237,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 125,273 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

VOX opened at $161.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.95. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $111.60 and a 1 year high of $161.18.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

