HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,230,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,118,000 after acquiring an additional 54,143 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $109.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.63. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

