HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,858,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,785,000 after purchasing an additional 480,177 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,509,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,681,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,290,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,708,000 after buying an additional 174,330 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 729,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,494,000 after buying an additional 19,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 425,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $112.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

