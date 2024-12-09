HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,202 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Corteva by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 132,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Corteva by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 47,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.49 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.06.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

