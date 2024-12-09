HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,570 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $217.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.79. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

