HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 363 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason P. Marino purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,719. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAC stock opened at $96.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.97. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $108.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.