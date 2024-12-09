HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 37,368 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 678,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,368 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 35,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 121,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $413.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.80 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

