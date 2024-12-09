HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,061 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 475.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 182,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 150,938 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 23.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2,778.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 456,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 441,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $77.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $85.49. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $391,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,237.61. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,850 in the last three months. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.