HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 9,020 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 292.1% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 300.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Toyota Motor Price Performance
Shares of TM opened at $175.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.18. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $237.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
About Toyota Motor
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.
